Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
IRS launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Student kills 1, wounds 3 in shooting at German university