Drive-through COVID-19 testing continues at 4 Alabama sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics are available at four sites in the state.

The Alabama Department of Health said there are no out-of-pocket charges, and both insured and uninsured are welcome. Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin and Monroe counties since the beginning of 2021.

The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24 - 48 hours.

While pre-registration is not required, it is requested that you pre-register at:www.easytesting.com

COVID-19 Easy Testing Sites

Baldwin County Central Annex

22251 Palmer St.

Robertsdale, Ala. 36567

Monday - Friday8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Eastdale Mall

1000 Eastdale Mall

Montgomery, Ala. 36117

Tuesday - Saturday10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Enterprise State Community College

600 Plaza Drive

Enterprise, Ala. 36330

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hoover Metropolitan Complex

5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

Hoover, Ala. 35244

Monday - Saturday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

