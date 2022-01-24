Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s winning field goal.

The Rams advance to next week’s NFC championship game against the 49ers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Chiefs host Bengals, 49ers at Rams for spots in Super Bowl
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round...
Joe Burrow and the Bengals moving on to the AFC championship game