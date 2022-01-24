Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital.

No other details were immediately released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

