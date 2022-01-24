Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital.

No other details were immediately released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Light rain is likely along and south of U.S. 80 tonight into Tuesday.
More colder-than-normal weather
Bob Dylan is playing in Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile.
Bob Dylan bringing his tour to 3 Alabama cities