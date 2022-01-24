Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - John Peyton Scott III, the man wanted in a double murder in Helena, has been arrested in St. Augustine, Florida.

Scott was taken into custody and was with detectives in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were on alert and began searching for the Scott’s vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver in the area of IGP and I-95 where they say Scott immediately surrendered.

John Peyton Scott III was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Earlier today, we received information that a suspect wanted for double murder out of Alabama was believed to be...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 24, 2022

Helena and Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force detectives are making travel arrangements for St. Augustine at this moment.

Scott was originally named as a person of interest in the death of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. They were found dead on January 19th on Piney Woods Drive. Police say Scott lived in the residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime

Latest News

At Tuesday's city council meeting, city council members unanimously voted to revoke Ravenwood...
Councilman pushing security upgrades for Ravenwood Apartments
Light rain is likely along and south of U.S. 80 tonight into Tuesday.
Scattered rain tonight and tomorrow
C Spire is expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit internet services in Montgomery.
C Spire to expand fiber broadband network in Montgomery
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting