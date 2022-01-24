Advertise
More colder-than-normal weather

No day at or above normal in the forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly start to your Monday will give way to a warmer afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, making for the warmest afternoon in our forecast.

Skies go from sunny this morning to mostly cloudy during the afternoon, but we will stay dry all day. That changes later tonight as an area of low pressure moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Highs hit 60 with increasing afternoon clouds.
Highs hit 60 with increasing afternoon clouds.(WSFA 12 News)

That will send some light rain our way after midnight tonight through lunchtime tomorrow. This will really only affect those along and south of the U.S. 80 corridor.

Regardless of whether or not you see rain tomorrow, there will be a good deal of cloud cover lingering through the day for most of us. There could be a few peeks of sun later in the day, but that would be about it. Highs will hit the middle 50s.

Today is the only day at or above normal over the next week.
Today is the only day at or above normal over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

A couple of cold mornings at or just below freezing will greet us for the middle of the week. The afternoons will remain below normal in the 50s following the cold starts on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be plentiful sunshine.

Clouds thicken Thursday night into Friday, but nothing comes of it. Any potential precipitation late this week stays away from Central Alabama as I see it now.

More frosty nights are coming.
More frosty nights are coming.(WSFA 12 News)

But we will get a reinforcing shot of cold air behind the clouds for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Friday, the upper 40s on Saturday and the mid-50s on Sunday with sunshine dominating most of that stretch.

The nights will be very cold as 20s will greet us both mornings this weekend. It’ll be about the same as what we just endured this past weekend.

