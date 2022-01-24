Open enrollment and hiring underway for Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it prepares to open its doors in August. The school is also looking to hire teachers for it’s first year.

The school, which is for 9th through 12th graders, is aviation-focused, and designed to help students get ready for aerospace and aviation careers. It will also offer multiple STEM related pathways and a college preparatory curriculum.

The school’s temporary location will be at the Foundation of Life Church in Bessemer. The permanent building will be located at the Bessemer Municipal Airport, featuring an aviation simulator lab, a digital lab, and an aviation shop so students can work on aircrafts.

“We are still negotiating the ground lease at the airport,” AAHS Founder and CEO Ruben Morris said. “But we’re making progress and I’m confident we’ll break ground on the new building this year.”

If you would like to learn more about the school, click here, email info@alaahs.org, or call 205-538-0702.

The images used in the video for this story were provided by CCR ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS.

