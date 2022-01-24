Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Open enrollment and hiring underway for Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School

The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it...
The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it prepares to open its doors in August. The school is also looking to hire teachers for it’s first year.(Source: Gray News)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it prepares to open its doors in August. The school is also looking to hire teachers for it’s first year.

The school, which is for 9th through 12th graders, is aviation-focused, and designed to help students get ready for aerospace and aviation careers. It will also offer multiple STEM related pathways and a college preparatory curriculum.

The school’s temporary location will be at the Foundation of Life Church in Bessemer. The permanent building will be located at the Bessemer Municipal Airport, featuring an aviation simulator lab, a digital lab, and an aviation shop so students can work on aircrafts.

“We are still negotiating the ground lease at the airport,” AAHS Founder and CEO Ruben Morris said. “But we’re making progress and I’m confident we’ll break ground on the new building this year.”

If you would like to learn more about the school, click here, email info@alaahs.org, or call 205-538-0702.

The images used in the video for this story were provided by CCR ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
Federal trucking program to allow teens to drive tractor-trailers state to state
Federal trucking program to allow teens to drive tractor-trailers state to state
A judge has delayed the trial of a New Orleans man charged with stealing a chair-shaped...
Alabama trial delayed for New Orleans man in monument theft
The trucking industry is seeing a significant change as the federal government will begin...
Federal trucking program to allow teens to drive tractor-trailers state to state