Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News

After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time, she got to cover the 2022 National Championship in Indianapolis.(Source: Hailey Sutton)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye.

Hailey joined the WSFA 12 Sports team in December 2019. The Red Oak, Texas, native spent nearly two years working as the weekday sports anchor and reporter for KFBB News in Great Falls, Montana. She has rodeo, six-man football, professional basketball and everything in between.

A former collegiate soccer player, Hailey graduated from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology before obtaining her Master of Journalism in 2018.

During her time here, she covered local sports stories, including Iron Bowls, SEC championships, national championships. During the pandemic, her famous segment, Hiking With Hailey was born, where she took us to several parks across the state.

Hailey, along with her two dogs, Max and Toby will be heading to Miami, Florida. She will join the sports team at the NBC station, WTVJ.

Her final broadcast is Sunday, Jan. 23.

