Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting

By Kelsey Duncan and Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Priceville police chief and a male suspect, 48-year-old Bradley Ellison were both injured on Monday following a shooting on Emory Drive. WAFF 48 learned that Ellison later died.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Priceville police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area around 2:14 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, shots were exchanged.

Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams identified himself as the shooting victim in a post on Facebook Monday night. According to the MCSO, the chief was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Williams was later released.

The male suspect was also shot during the shooting and transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Swafford.

The Priceville Police Department was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville and Decatur Police Department’s and Alabama State Troopers.

Terrance Bowie made that initial phone call to Priceville Police.

“I see this guy kind of stumbling going behind my neighbor’s privacy fence. I yelled hey and he didn’t respond,” said neighbor, Terrance Bowie.

Bowie says the man fell.

“About 5 minutes later, he got back up and started stumbling back the way he came behind my neighbor’s fence,” said Bowie.

When police arrived, Bowie came out of his home to provide further information about the man. Then went back inside.

“It was about 5 to 10 minutes later I just hear guns going off. It was like New Year all over,” said Bowie.

The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.

Meanwhile, Priceville’s police department has only 11 officers on the force including the chief so we know they are rallying around him.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

