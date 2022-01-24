Advertise
Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

Roy Moore holds a news conference during his unsuccessful 2017 Senate run.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial began Monday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

