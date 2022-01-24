Warrant calls claiming to be from Autauga County deputies are a scam, sheriff says

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam making the rounds that purports to be from their office.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger said Monday the calls are coming from a number listed as 334-591-1266 and the scam artist is representing themselves as either a Deputy Chief David Hill, Deputy Tom Allen, Deputy Dupre or Deputy McIntosh from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers are trying to convince their targets that they’ve missed a court date and that a federal grand jury warrant has subsequently been signed for their arrest. The scammers claim they can make the warrant go away for a payment.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office does not serve federal warrants, only those from its district or circuit courts. They’ll also never call you as a form of notification that you have a warrant pending against you.

Residents who get similar calls should never send money or provide any personal information to the scammers.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.