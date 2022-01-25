Advertise
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 18 Montgomery homicide.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 18 Montgomery homicide.((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 18 Montgomery homicide.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Frederico Tyre, Jr., 18, of Valley Grande, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. He was taken into custody Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Tyre is accused of shooting to death Malik Saintelus, 20, of Montgomery, in the 8400 block of Crossland Loop. That’s just off Vaughn Road near Halcyon Boulevard.

A motive for the homicide has not been released.

