Auburn police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.
Authorities say a complaint reported Sabrina Dennis has not returned home since January 19.(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Authorities say they received a report of Sabrina Dennis missing on January 20. A complaint says Dennis has not returned home since January 19, according to police.

She is described as 5′6″ tall, weighing about 114 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a work uniform.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dennis is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department’s non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

