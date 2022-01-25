Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Body found on Halloween is missing Montgomery man

Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021. A body found on Oct....
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021. A body found on Oct. 31 near his home has since been positively identified as the missing man.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing 71-year-old Montgomery County man has come to an end with the positive identification of his body.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Clarance Dixon since his family reported him missing on October 3.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that its search has concluded.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed that a body found on Oct. 31, approximately 1,500 feet from the man’s Cantelou Loop home, located in the county, is that of Dixon.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

Pike Road School board officials have decided on the new school’s location for its high school...
Pike Road leaders decide location of new high school campus
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
An ambulance can be seen at a hotel on Montgomery's Eastern Boulevard where a woman was...
Woman shot Tuesday morning on Eastern Boulevard
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder