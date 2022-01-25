Body found on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue prompts death investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but the police department said officers and fire medics responded to the 1900 block of Rosa Parks Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. on reports that a person was down.

On scene, first responders found the unnamed man and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The circumstances behind the death remain unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

