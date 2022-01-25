Advertise
Body found on Montgomery’s Rosa Parks Avenue prompts death investigation

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body...
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body Tuesday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but the police department said officers and fire medics responded to the 1900 block of Rosa Parks Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. on reports that a person was down.

On scene, first responders found the unnamed man and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The circumstances behind the death remain unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

