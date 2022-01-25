C Spire to expand fiber broadband network in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - C Spire, which just acquired Troy Cablevision, is now expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit internet services in Montgomery.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said C Spire’s fiber network will compliment the city’s information technology assets and boost economic development.

C Spire already announced its plan to spend around $500 million in Alabama over the next three years to speed up the rollout of all-fiber broadband internet.

“C Spire’s fiber network expansion to Montgomery will complement our community’s unique IT assets while bolstering the economic development potential of our region,” Reed said. “This world-class fiber network will be a game changer for the entire River Region.”

