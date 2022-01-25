Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

C Spire to expand fiber broadband network in Montgomery

C Spire is expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit internet services in Montgomery.
C Spire is expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit internet services in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - C Spire, which just acquired Troy Cablevision, is now expanding its fiber footprint and gigabit internet services in Montgomery.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said C Spire’s fiber network will compliment the city’s information technology assets and boost economic development.

C Spire already announced its plan to spend around $500 million in Alabama over the next three years to speed up the rollout of all-fiber broadband internet.

“C Spire’s fiber network expansion to Montgomery will complement our community’s unique IT assets while bolstering the economic development potential of our region,” Reed said. “This world-class fiber network will be a game changer for the entire River Region.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime

Latest News

At Tuesday's city council meeting, city council members unanimously voted to revoke Ravenwood...
Councilman pushing security upgrades for Ravenwood Apartments
Light rain is likely along and south of U.S. 80 tonight into Tuesday.
Scattered rain tonight and tomorrow
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting