Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years

arrest
arrest(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to pornography charges.

Houston County Deputies arrested Kirk Brown in 2018 claiming they found illegal photos on his electronic devices. The sheriff said children in those photos appeared to be between the ages of one and five.

Brown’s 20 year bid is less than prosecutor Seth Brooks had hoped he would receive.

Brooks insisted Monday morning that Brown should serve at least 30 years. A probation hearing is scheduled to take place in March.

