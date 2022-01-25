Advertise
Dothan woman faces attempted murder indictment for Montgomery shooting

Katrina Wheeler has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder charge.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder charge, according to court filings.

Katrina Wheeler, 41, of Dothan, is accused of shooting Almendarious Owen, 40, on Montgomery’s Wayne Street. The incident happened on Sept. 19, 2020.

Wheeler was originally charged with second-degree assault for the shooting.

She was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since posted a $30,000 bond.

A trial date was not immediately clear.

