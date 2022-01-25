Advertise
Elmore County coach arrested on obscene material charge

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged with school employee distributing obscene material to a student, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Emmanuel Andre Wilson II, 32, of Montgomery, is employed as a collaborative resource teacher for Holtville High School. He is the head coach for the boys middle school and junior varsity basketball teams. He is also an assistant coach for the varsity team. He is also listed as the head coach for the track and field team.

He began his position at Holtville in 2018, according to his online school biography page. WSFA 12 News has reached out to ECS administrators in an effort to determine Wilson’s employment status following his arrest.

Details regarding the investigation are limited, but Franklin could confirm it involves a female juvenile middle school student. The investigation started when Wilson’s phone was taken to perform forensic analysis.

According to Franklin, “Mr. Wilson made comments regarding his phone. It was taken and there’s been certain aspects of that phone that have been uncovered that will not be beneficial towards his plight to prove his innocence.”

Franklin said a warrant for Wilson’s arrest was filed on Jan. 18 and that he surrendered at the Elmore County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on a $6,000 bond.

In addition to his work in Elmore County, Wilson’s bio indicates he has previously worked as a paraprofessional at Garrett Elementary School in Montgomery and as a special education teacher at Brantley Elementary School in Selma.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

