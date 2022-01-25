Advertise
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder

JOHN PEYTON SCOTT
JOHN PEYTON SCOTT(Saint John's County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - A Florida judge is holding the man charged with two murders in Helena without bond.

John Peyton Scott III made his first court appearance in a St. Johns County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Scott told a judge he did not have money for an attorney and he had questions about his charges. The judge told Scott there was enough evidence to hold him.

The judge also told Scott he could fight or waive extradition and Scott said he wanted to talk to his attorney first.

Scott was captured Monday afternoon more than 400 miles away by the St. Johns County Sherriff’s Department. Officials with the department said he was near a busy truck stop, Buc-ee’s, about to hit Interstate 95 when he was spotted.

Scott was originally named as a person of interest in the death of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. They were found dead on January 19th on Piney Woods Drive. Police say Scott lived in the home.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn will update the case at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

