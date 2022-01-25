Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County couple will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being convicted on four counts of aggravated child abuse for children under six.

According to officials, investigators with the Opelika Police Department believed the children’s mother, Jesse Simmons, and her boyfriend, Zachary Nichols, had been abusing the children - based on witness testimony and the circumstances surrounding the injuries.

Authorities say signs of abuse were first noticed by daycare workers in June 2018.

“We’re thankful these children are safe and secure in a loving home,” said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere. “We pray for their continued healing, and hope their worst days are behind them.”

Simmons and Zachary Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

