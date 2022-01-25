Advertise
Montgomery murder suspect arrested on pistol theft charge

Kevin Harvey, facing charges in a Feb. 2021 Montgomery homicide, has been arrested again for allegedly stealing a pistol from a pawnshop.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was out of jail on bond while awaiting trial for an early 2021 Montgomery homicide has been arrested again, according to court documents.

Kevin Harvey, 22, is charged with second-degree theft of property after allegedly stealing a pistol from a pawn shop on Madison Avenue in Montgomery. Court filings indicate the crime happened around noon on Nov. 26.

The suspect was previously arrested for the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Michael Tyes, 33, Montgomery’s eighth homicide victim of that year.

Court records indicate Harvey was released on a $150,000 bond less than a week after being booked on the murder charge.

His latest arrest happened Monday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $8,500.

