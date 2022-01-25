Advertise
Mostly dry and comfortably cool for the rest of the workweek

Temps continue to be below normal through the weekend
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and light rain from this morning are basically gone... thankfully the afternoon has featured a few peeks of sunshine as drier air filters into the area. Temperatures have maxed out in the mid 50s for most; fresh cold air pours in tonight behind a cold front, which will supply a couple of cold mornings at or just below freezing. The afternoons will remain below normal in the 50s following the cold starts tomorrow and Thursday, but there will be plentiful sunshine.

Thursday may actually end up near 60 degrees, but that is still technically below normal for this time of year by a degree.

Every day is below normal through Monday.
Every day is below normal through Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Clouds thicken Thursday night into Friday and we can’t rule out a small amount of light rain. Most computer model guidance keeps that moisture away from us. other guidance brings us some light rain. Either way, it will be very minor if we even see any rainfall. We’ll put a 20-30% in for Friday and adjust as we get closer.

Behind that system will be even colder air for the weekend. We’re going to be just as cold as we were this past weekend with overnight lows down in the 20s. Afternoon highs will range from the 40s on Saturday to well into the 50s on Sunday.

A chilly weekend ahead with very cold mornings.
A chilly weekend ahead with very cold mornings.(WSFA 12 News)

With a slight breeze Friday night, we’re likely talking wind chills in the teens during the overnight into Saturday morning. This will be about as cold as it has felt all winter long.

There are pretty good signs for a warming trend once we head into the first week of February. Temperatures likely return to the 60s beginning Monday, but the warmer air could be accompanied by some rain at times next week.

