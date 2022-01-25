Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

New Year’s resolutions: Tips for staying on track

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How are your new year’s resolutions coming along? Are you sticking with them?

As we approach the end of the first month of the year, research shows this is the time many people start to see those goals fall by the wayside. Millions of people resolve to do better at the start of every year but doing better can be more challenging than it sounds.

Every year, some of the top resolutions are to get in shape and lose weight. For many, those can be some of the toughest goals to achieve. That’s where Fred Shelby with the YMCA of Greater Montgomery can help, along with Meghan Cochrane.

“New Year’s resolutions work if you stick to them,” Shelby said. “So, we need to come with the concept of a new day resolution instead of a new year.

Usually, if someone doesn’t meet a resolution, they just stop. Shelby said the key to sticking to your resolution is to make it realistic.

“Everybody has different goals aspirations, but you just want to make sure those goals are realistic,” Shelby said.

“Let’s just say you have a weight loss goal of 25 pounds. You have to lose five pounds first,” Shelby said. “So you want to celebrate the five before you get to the 25 and make sure that everything is attainable and know that eventually you probably get knocked off the wagon. Kids get sick. You get sick, so on and so forth, but continue, just keep going, just keep just stay with it.”

Sometimes, it isn’t the goal itself that causes someone to fall off track it is how they achieve that goal. Shelby said people should remember progress does not necessarily mean perfection.

“A lot of time, we tend to be like, I messed up on a new year, so I’ll start again next year. But if you change that mindset to it’s a new day, so I am going to be better today than I was yesterday, you’re more likely to stay with it and achieve that goal,” Shelby added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News

Latest News

Etowah Co. United Way assistance
United Way offers deliveries, financial assistance, more for families touched by COVID
Tips on getting back on board in 2022
Tips on getting back on board in 2022
2022 New Year's Resolutions: Tips for getting back on board
2022 New Year's Resolutions: Tips for getting back on board
State Health Officer discusses Alabama's covid peak
State health officer discusses Alabama’s COVID-19 peak