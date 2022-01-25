New Year’s resolutions: Tips for staying on track

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How are your new year’s resolutions coming along? Are you sticking with them?

As we approach the end of the first month of the year, research shows this is the time many people start to see those goals fall by the wayside. Millions of people resolve to do better at the start of every year but doing better can be more challenging than it sounds.

Every year, some of the top resolutions are to get in shape and lose weight. For many, those can be some of the toughest goals to achieve. That’s where Fred Shelby with the YMCA of Greater Montgomery can help, along with Meghan Cochrane.

“New Year’s resolutions work if you stick to them,” Shelby said. “So, we need to come with the concept of a new day resolution instead of a new year.

Usually, if someone doesn’t meet a resolution, they just stop. Shelby said the key to sticking to your resolution is to make it realistic.

“Everybody has different goals aspirations, but you just want to make sure those goals are realistic,” Shelby said.

“Let’s just say you have a weight loss goal of 25 pounds. You have to lose five pounds first,” Shelby said. “So you want to celebrate the five before you get to the 25 and make sure that everything is attainable and know that eventually you probably get knocked off the wagon. Kids get sick. You get sick, so on and so forth, but continue, just keep going, just keep just stay with it.”

Sometimes, it isn’t the goal itself that causes someone to fall off track it is how they achieve that goal. Shelby said people should remember progress does not necessarily mean perfection.

“A lot of time, we tend to be like, I messed up on a new year, so I’ll start again next year. But if you change that mindset to it’s a new day, so I am going to be better today than I was yesterday, you’re more likely to stay with it and achieve that goal,” Shelby added.

