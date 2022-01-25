Person of interest ruled out as Wetumpka Walmart murder suspect

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Wetumpka Police Department say they’ve identified a man they wanted to question regarding last week’s Walmart parking lot murder and have since ruled him out as a suspect.

The search continues for the those responsible for shooting 42-year-old Centell Andre Winston to death around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Winston was found dead inside a white SUV. A motive remains unclear.

Investigators have also found a black Ford pickup truck they were searching for, also ruling out its connection to the crime. They’re still looking for leads on a white Ford Crown Victoria seen that night at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or other aspects of the case should call Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

The Wetumpka Police Department wants to question the man and anyone inside the two pictured vehicles in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022, homicide of Centell Andre Winston

