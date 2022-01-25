Advertise
Person of interest ruled out as Wetumpka Walmart murder suspect

A person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Wetumpka.
A person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Wetumpka.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Wetumpka Police Department say they’ve identified a man they wanted to question regarding last week’s Walmart parking lot murder and have since ruled him out as a suspect.

The search continues for the those responsible for shooting 42-year-old Centell Andre Winston to death around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Winston was found dead inside a white SUV. A motive remains unclear.

Investigators have also found a black Ford pickup truck they were searching for, also ruling out its connection to the crime. They’re still looking for leads on a white Ford Crown Victoria seen that night at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or other aspects of the case should call Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

The Wetumpka Police Department wants to question the man and anyone inside the two pictured...
The Wetumpka Police Department wants to question the man and anyone inside the two pictured vehicles in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022, homicide of Centell Andre Winston
