Person of interest ruled out as Wetumpka Walmart murder suspect
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Wetumpka Police Department say they’ve identified a man they wanted to question regarding last week’s Walmart parking lot murder and have since ruled him out as a suspect.
The search continues for the those responsible for shooting 42-year-old Centell Andre Winston to death around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
Winston was found dead inside a white SUV. A motive remains unclear.
Investigators have also found a black Ford pickup truck they were searching for, also ruling out its connection to the crime. They’re still looking for leads on a white Ford Crown Victoria seen that night at a nearby gas station.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or other aspects of the case should call Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
