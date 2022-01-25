Pike Road leaders decide location of new high school campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road School board officials decided Monday on the new location for its high school campus.

According to Pike Road Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter, the campus will be located at the corner of Wallahatchie Road and Vaughn Road across from Woodland Church. The school board made the decision on the location during a board meeting Monday.

If the 30-year-long tax increase is approved by voters, this would mean an additional $15.83 per month in property taxes for a home with an assessed value of $100,000, but more for homes valued higher. (Source: WSFA)

The new high school is approximately a $50 million project funded by a property tax increase that passed in 2021. The tax increase goes into effect beginning Oct. 1. Tax collections will begin on Oct.1, 2023.

Ledbetter said the school board hopes to break ground on the facility in a couple of years, with the entire project being completed by 2025.

Previously, school officials said the school would hold between 1,200 and 1,500 students in grades nine through 12. The current Georgia Washington campus would then hold grades six through eight.

