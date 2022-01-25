Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pike Road leaders decide location of new high school campus

Pike Road School board officials have decided on the new school’s location for its high school...
Pike Road School board officials have decided on the new school’s location for its high school campus.. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road School board officials decided Monday on the new location for its high school campus.

According to Pike Road Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter, the campus will be located at the corner of Wallahatchie Road and Vaughn Road across from Woodland Church. The school board made the decision on the location during a board meeting Monday.

If the 30-year-long tax increase is approved by voters, this would mean an additional $15.83...
If the 30-year-long tax increase is approved by voters, this would mean an additional $15.83 per month in property taxes for a home with an assessed value of $100,000, but more for homes valued higher.(Source: WSFA)

The new high school is approximately a $50 million project funded by a property tax increase that passed in 2021. The tax increase goes into effect beginning Oct. 1. Tax collections will begin on Oct.1, 2023.

Ledbetter said the school board hopes to break ground on the facility in a couple of years, with the entire project being completed by 2025.

Previously, school officials said the school would hold between 1,200 and 1,500 students in grades nine through 12. The current Georgia Washington campus would then hold grades six through eight.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021. A body found on Oct....
Body found on Halloween is missing Montgomery man
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
An ambulance can be seen at a hotel on Montgomery's Eastern Boulevard where a woman was...
Woman shot Tuesday morning on Eastern Boulevard
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder