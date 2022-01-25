Police searching for missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Montgomery man.

According to Montgomery police, LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat, 18, was last seen in the area of Foxhall Drive on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. He was described as wearing a white/gray Nike hoodie and traveling in a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.

Wheat is said to be living with a condition that may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wheat, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-3353 or call 911.

