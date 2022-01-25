Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Montgomery man

Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Montgomery man.

According to Montgomery police, LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat, 18, was last seen in the area of Foxhall Drive on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. He was described as wearing a white/gray Nike hoodie and traveling in a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.

Wheat is said to be living with a condition that may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wheat, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-3353 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

An ambulance can be seen at a hotel on Montgomery's Eastern Boulevard where a woman was...
Woman shot Tuesday morning on Eastern Boulevard
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder
Some light rain will linger through the afternoon in southern Alabama.
Some light rain today
Katrina Wheeler has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder...
Dothan woman faces attempted murder indictment for Montgomery shooting