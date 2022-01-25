Advertise
State health officer discusses Alabama’s COVID-19 peak

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are states in the Northeast and in the upper Midwest where cases have already peaked and declined “rather sharply,” but what about here in our state? When will Alabama peak?

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says unfortunately we aren’t at the place yet to know when the omicron-fueled spike here in Alabama will relent.

“We’ve seen the same stories about what’s happening nationally. I think we’re going to crest pretty soon hopefully if what happens here is the same as what’s happening in other places. But the truth is we don’t really have any numbers to justify saying that yet,” said Harris.

Harris pointed out that thousands continue to be infected, hospitals are packed, and records set during this pandemic have been shattered.

“We’re still having really large daily case numbers. We reached a new recent high in hospitalization over the weekend. Deaths, which are always a lagging indicator, are starting to creep up. So I’m hopeful, but I really just can’t say for certain yet,” said Harris.

Because we are not out of the woods yet and omicron has proven to be highly infectious, Harris points to the single most important thing that people can do is get vaccinated. Currently only about half the state - 2.2 million Alabamians - have gotten their shots.

“There was really good evidence presented this past week that looked at people over age 75. If you’re vaccinated and boosted as a person who’s 75 or older, you’re 50 times less likely to go in the hospital as somebody who’s unvaccinated. If you could do something that would make you 50 times less likely to be in the hospital wouldn’t you want to do that,” said Harris. “You may still be able to get infected, clearly people have breakthrough infections, even when they’re vaccinated and boosted. Those aren’t the people that end up in the hospital for the most part. And they’re not the people who get really sick.”

As for COVID-19 treatments in our state, we are receiving a weekly allotment of 5,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab and 800 doses of Paxlovid every two weeks. Harris says that’s just not enough to go around when you look at the number of new cases being reported daily.

If you’ve already gotten your vaccine and it’s been at least five months you’re now eligible for a booster shot, which health officials say does an excellent job of reducing the most serious symptoms of the virus.

