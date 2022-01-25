Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed...
Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial began Monday with a jury being seated in Montgomery, Alabama. Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News

Latest News

Some light rain will linger through the afternoon in southern Alabama.
Some light rain today
Simmons and Zachary Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse
At Tuesday's city council meeting, city council members unanimously voted to revoke Ravenwood...
City councilman pushing security upgrades for Ravenwood Apartments
City councilman pushing security upgrades for Ravenwood Apartments
City councilman pushing security upgrades for Ravenwood Apartments