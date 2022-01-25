Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman shot Tuesday morning on Eastern Boulevard

An ambulance can be seen at a hotel on Montgomery's Eastern Boulevard where a woman was...
An ambulance can be seen at a hotel on Montgomery's Eastern Boulevard where a woman was reportedly shot Tuesday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.

A WSFA 12 News crew found an ambulance at a hotel in that area around the same time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
‘Montgomery is under siege’ district attorney says of crime
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a man in...
Man in critical condition after Sunday night Montgomery shooting
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map

Latest News

Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder
Some light rain will linger through the afternoon in southern Alabama.
Some light rain today
Katrina Wheeler has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on an attempted murder...
Dothan woman faces attempted murder indictment for Montgomery shooting