Woman shot Tuesday morning on Eastern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.

A WSFA 12 News crew found an ambulance at a hotel in that area around the same time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available as the investigation continues.

