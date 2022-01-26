Advertise
2 Opp residents killed in rollover car crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men from Opp have died following a Tuesday afternoon car crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Rose Hill Road near Possum Trott Road, about a mile south of Dozier, in Crenshaw County.

ALEA said Tyrone White, 54, was killed when the 2004 Cadillac SRX he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck several trees. A passenger in the vehicle, Calvin Lamar Hines, 38, was also fatally injured.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No other details were immediately available.

