Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

White House sketches a future in which normal life and COVID-19 coexist.
Efforts for a universal COVID vaccine underway
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
Court documents showed that Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit...
Friend of Florida tax collector in Gaetz case pleads guilty
Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their...
Couple mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get money back
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing