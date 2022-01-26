Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ADECA releases statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan

According to ADECA, the plan is designed to guide the deployment of future state and federal...
According to ADECA, the plan is designed to guide the deployment of future state and federal funds to expand the availability of fast-charging stations along Alabama’s major travel corridors. It expands the scope of ADECA’s previous electric vehicle plan, which was completed in 2020.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has released a comprehensive, statewide plan on efforts to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to ADECA, the plan is designed to guide the deployment of future state and federal funds to expand the availability of fast-charging stations along Alabama’s major travel corridors. It expands the scope of ADECA’s previous electric vehicle plan, which was completed in 2020.

“As more automotive manufacturers, including many of those here in Alabama, continue to announce significant investments in electric vehicles, we must continue to take steps to ensure that motorists have a place to recharge their vehicles on the road,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This plan will serve a valuable purpose to guide the state’s efforts to support Alabamians’ choice to adopt electric vehicles by planning for appropriate infrastructure both now and into the future.”

ADECA said the plan is the latest step in the state’s involvement with electric vehicles. The plan is available on ADECA’s website.

In 2021, Gov. Ivey awarded 18 grants totaling more than $4 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. An additional $2 million in state grants for electric vehicle charging in 2022 will be awarded by ADECA.

Additional funding from the federal infrastructure package is also expected.

In November, Gov. Ivey and ADECA launched the Drive Electric Alabama initiative. The statewide effort has a mission of raising awareness of electric vehicles by engaging and educating Alabama residents. More information is available at www.driveelectricalabama.com.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

Thursday night and Friday are cloudy and chilly.
January to finish out below normal
Alabama getting millions to strengthen access to health care in rural communities
Multiple Montgomery police officers were on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death
2 Opp residents killed in rollover car crash