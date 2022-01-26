ADECA releases statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has released a comprehensive, statewide plan on efforts to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to ADECA, the plan is designed to guide the deployment of future state and federal funds to expand the availability of fast-charging stations along Alabama’s major travel corridors. It expands the scope of ADECA’s previous electric vehicle plan, which was completed in 2020.

“As more automotive manufacturers, including many of those here in Alabama, continue to announce significant investments in electric vehicles, we must continue to take steps to ensure that motorists have a place to recharge their vehicles on the road,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This plan will serve a valuable purpose to guide the state’s efforts to support Alabamians’ choice to adopt electric vehicles by planning for appropriate infrastructure both now and into the future.”

ADECA said the plan is the latest step in the state’s involvement with electric vehicles. The plan is available on ADECA’s website.

In 2021, Gov. Ivey awarded 18 grants totaling more than $4 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. An additional $2 million in state grants for electric vehicle charging in 2022 will be awarded by ADECA.

Additional funding from the federal infrastructure package is also expected.

In November, Gov. Ivey and ADECA launched the Drive Electric Alabama initiative. The statewide effort has a mission of raising awareness of electric vehicles by engaging and educating Alabama residents. More information is available at www.driveelectricalabama.com.

