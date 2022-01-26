Auburn City Council approves new redistricting map

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has approved new redistricting maps for the city, but the plan is not the one that the local NAACP chapter had hoped for.

The organization, which spoke at Tuesday night’s city council, has been calling on city leaders to consider alternate plans. They say the current maps do not properly represent Auburn’s minority population.

The council voted against the proposed map from the NAACP and in favor of their originally planned map with a few amendments.

“The legal team did not draw one line on the map before us tonight,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anderson. “Their only function was to evaluate the plan that our staff created to confirm that it’s compliant with federal law.”

“Ask as, as duly elected officials, to set aside the map that the Auburn city council has proposed,” ,said Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.

Auburn’s substantial growth over the past decade meant major changes needed to be made to its ward boundaries. The city’s minority population grew from 26% to 37%.

