Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team.
K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds. He converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers held on from there.
Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field.
Javon Pickett led Missouri with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.
