Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1

Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, left,...
Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team.

K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds. He converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers held on from there.

Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field.

Javon Pickett led Missouri with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.

