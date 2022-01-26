Auburn WBB makeS late comeback but falls to Kentucky 67-55

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Woman’s Basketball team took the lead in the last five minutes of Tuesday night’s game, overcoming a 13-point first-half deficit in the process, but the effort wasn’t enough to seal the deal against Kentucky

The Tigers fell at Auburn Arena 67-55.

“I thought our team came out to battle in the second half,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “We got back in it, took the lead. You could see it, you could see that want in their eyes. But down the stretch we just made mental mistakes that cost us.”

Missed layups by Auburn and second-chance opportunities for Kentucky proved to be the difference.

UK got 16 offensive rebounds, the most by an Auburn opponent this season, turning those into 13 second-chance points. In total rebounds, Kentucky had 43 to Auburn’s 34. The Wildcats also scored 13 points off 15 Auburn turnovers, nine of those coming in the first half. Auburn was 18-of-54 from the field (33.3%) and matched a season-high with seven 3-pointers.

The Tigers next take on No. 4 Tennessee at home on Thursday.

