Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn WBB makeS late comeback but falls to Kentucky 67-55

Auburn fans are invited to go to Auburn Arena Saturday to watch the Tigers battle for a Final...
Auburn fans are invited to go to Auburn Arena Saturday to watch the Tigers battle for a Final Four win.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Woman’s Basketball team took the lead in the last five minutes of Tuesday night’s game, overcoming a 13-point first-half deficit in the process, but the effort wasn’t enough to seal the deal against Kentucky

The Tigers fell at Auburn Arena 67-55.

“I thought our team came out to battle in the second half,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “We got back in it, took the lead. You could see it, you could see that want in their eyes. But down the stretch we just made mental mistakes that cost us.”

Missed layups by Auburn and second-chance opportunities for Kentucky proved to be the difference.

UK got 16 offensive rebounds, the most by an Auburn opponent this season, turning those into 13 second-chance points. In total rebounds, Kentucky had 43 to Auburn’s 34. The Wildcats also scored 13 points off 15 Auburn turnovers, nine of those coming in the first half. Auburn was 18-of-54 from the field (33.3%) and matched a season-high with seven 3-pointers.

The Tigers next take on No. 4 Tennessee at home on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, left,...
Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1
Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia...
Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 1, first time in men’s basketball program history