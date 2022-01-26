Advertise
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Dolly Parton certainly isn’t slowing down; now she’s launching a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines.

“I have always loved to cook, and I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you,” she says in a promotional video.

They’re called “Dolly’s Southern Favorites.”

The available flavors include coconut and banana flavored cake mixes with creamy or chocolate buttercream frosting.

Some of Dolly’s favorite recipes for the mixes come printed on the back of the box.

The collaboration comes days after Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced it is bringing back the country singer’s signature ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

Dolly is in the public eye these days in part because she’s got a new album and book to promote, both titled “Run, Rose, Run.” Like the cake mixes, they come out in March.

