Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise

(WSMV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - As of 2:00 PM the Enterprise Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving three vehicles and one fatality.

The wreck is on Boll Weevil Circle, in between Main Street (Highway 84) and Damascus Highway (Highway 134).

Enterprise Wreck
Enterprise Wreck(WTVY)

With the amount of emergency personnel on the scene, first responders are asking the public to find alternate routes.

EPD says the investigation into the wreck is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that 43-year-old Matthew...
Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate
Thursday night and Friday are cloudy and chilly.
January to finish out below normal
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder