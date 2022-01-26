Advertise
Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia...
Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia defenders Tyron McMillan (4) and Christian Wright (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Georgia won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses.

The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog - making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half.

Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8.

Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

