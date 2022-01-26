Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Herd immunity unlikely as Omicron spreads, according to local expert

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across Alabama have gotten COVID-19 recently but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re immune from getting the disease again.

Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital says COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus that has proven it can mutate and evolve with all the new variants. Omicron has been breaking through vaccines and booster shots with almost 25,000 new cases in Alabama since Jan. 1.

Dr. Hassoun believes herd immunity is simply not possible at this point with this illness. He even says if a person gets a mild case of COVID-19, the second time around may be very different.

“Those who get infected, whether they get a severe or mild disease, we notice they get other types of infections depending on which variant they have and also depending on how much exposure they get exposed to. Having an infection does not prevent a second time,” Dr. Hassoun said.

Dr. Hassoun says the best way to keep yourself safe is the same advice they’ve been preaching for two years now: social distance, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash your hands and get vaccinated or boosted.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

Alabama began appealing a federal court ruling that ordered the state to draw new congressional...
Alabama appeals ruling ordering new congressional districts
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Thursday night and Friday are cloudy and chilly.
January to finish out below normal
Alabama WWII soldier accounted for more than 60 years later