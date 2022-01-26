January to finish out below normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic January pattern unfolds over the next several days with dry and below normal conditions. Every day will below normal aside from Thursday and Monday, which will be near the norm for late January.

A breezy and below average day with sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today and tomorrow will kick off the last leg of the month with ample sunshine. We’re in the mid-50s today and near 60 tomorrow. Frost is a good bet for many as we wake up on Thursday.

Clouds then thicken Thursday evening into Friday and we can’t completely rule out a raindrop or two. The chance of rain has continued to fall, so we’ve lowered that chance to about 10-15%. The main impacts we will see from an approaching cold front will be the cloudiness on Friday and much colder air for the weekend.

A very cold weekend ahead. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will be one of the coldest days of the season even with wall-to-wall sunshine. Temps will rise into the mid-40s with a slight breeze. Sunday is better as we’re well into the 50s with more sun.

The overnights will be brutally cold in the middle 20s under clear skies. Add in breezy conditions Friday night into Saturday morning and you’ve got a recipe for wind chills well into the teens.

More cold mornings on the way. (WSFA 12 News)

There are then pretty good signs for a warming trend as we head into the first week of February. Temperatures return to the 60s beginning Monday. Overnight temps come up as well.

A chance of rain does enter the forecast by Tuesday night, but exact details regarding next week’s rain chances are still a bit muddled.

Temperatures return to the 60s next week. (WSFA 12 News)

