Men’s Journal names capital city top place to visit in 2022

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Men’s Journal has named Montgomery the number one best place to travel in 2022. The magazine article is geared toward the resilient traveler looking for optimism in this new year.

Of course, the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice are what first caught the magazine’s attention and brought Men’s Journal’s travel journalists to town several years ago. While they were here, they realized they needed to come back for more.

The article references the Montgomery Biscuits and Riverwalk Stadium, along with Riverfront park, as must-do items while you’re here. It also mentions the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s home and church, the Rosa Parks Museum and statue, and the courthouse where busses were legally integrated.

The main reason the magazine put Montgomery at the top of the list is the City’s ability to tie its history into its present and future, with attractions like the Goat Haus Biergarten and Michelle Browder’s “More Than Tours.”

You can read for yourself why Montgomery earned this top spot here: https://www.mensjournal.com/travel/best-places-visit-2022/.

To give you an idea of the kind of company Montgomery’s keeping on that Men’s Journal list of Best places to travel, Puerto Rico; Salvador, Brazil; Oslo, Norway; and Atlanta round out the top 5.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

