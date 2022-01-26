Advertise
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe

Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse after an incident Monday night in which she’s accused of biting the child and hitting them with a high heel shoe, according to court documents.

The incident is said to have happened around 10:30 p.m. at a Montgomery residence. Montgomery police have since arrested Victorina Reynoso, 29.

According to court filings, Reynoso became angry at the child, at which time she bit the victim on the hand, causing the skin to break and bruise. The suspect then hit the child in the arm with a shoe, causing a laceration injury to the victim’s forearm.

Court documents further state that Reynoso then took a metal scooter and hit more than one child with it in the area of their heads.

The filings indicate that the children confirmed they were also hit with a phone charging cord and were told to leave the house. They complied with the demand, leaving the house and going to a nearby neighbor’s home.

Reynoso has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where she’s being held on a bond of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

