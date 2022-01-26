Advertise
Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors announces retirement
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City Schools superintendent announces his retirement today, January 26.

Dr. Mark Neighbors has given more than 36 years to education - 15 of the years as the superintendent of Opelika City Schools.

“When I came to Opelika over thirty years ago, I knew it was different and special. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to work in a community that supports education with such commitment and dedication. I have worked hard to embody our mission of educating every child, every day,” stated Neighbors. “It has been an honor serving the children of Opelika and I hope my efforts have been helpful in moving our community forward.”

Neighbors moved to Opelika in 1991 as principal of Opelika Middle School. He served in that position until 2001 when he was named assistant superintendent.

He served as assistant superintendent until 2007 when he was hired as superintendent of the Opelika City Schools.

Neighbors will continue to serve as superintendent until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

