Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting on Alabama River Parkway.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, is charged with murder following the death of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery.

The shooting took place around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway. Surles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman said Rodgers was charged after investigators determined Surles died during the commission of a felony both men were committing.

No additional information in connection to the investigation was released.

