Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that 43-year-old Matthew...
Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate
Customs agents seized more than 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking...
More than 500 ‘prohibited’ shells, coral seized from couple returning from cruise
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick