Sam Shade named new football coach at Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley’s football coach, Sam Shade, has been named the new football coach at Miles College.

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s. He was drafted into the NFL in 1995 and he played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Reginald Ruffin stepped down last season as the coach of the Golden Bears.

