Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sam Shade named new football coach at Miles College

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.
Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.(Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley’s football coach, Sam Shade, has been named the new football coach at Miles College.

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s. He was drafted into the NFL in 1995 and he played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Reginald Ruffin stepped down last season as the coach of the Golden Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child

Latest News

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that 43-year-old Matthew...
Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate
Thursday night and Friday are cloudy and chilly.
January to finish out below normal
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder
Fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise