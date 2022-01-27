Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in November murder of teen in Enterprise

Fredrick Wilder Jr. is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting that happened in...
Fredrick Wilder Jr. is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting that happened in Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2021.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made a second arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2021.

Fredrick Wilder Jr., 26, is charged with capital murder. He is being held without bail in the Coffee County jail.

Deandre Flowers, 28, was arrested on the same charge in November. Flowers is still in the county jail without bail.

Police say the juvenile victim was killed in the 100 Block of Thompson Street that evening. Court filings for Flowers state the victim was a 15-year-old male. The records state the victim was shot with a handgun while in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Tytierra Foster has been charged with first-degree assault after a woman was shot at the...
Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man

Latest News

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Sequel Youth and Family Services, LLC in Macon County,...
Lawsuit claims teen abused, neglected at Tuskegee youth psychiatric facility
Thursday night and Friday are cloudy and chilly.
First Alert: Arctic air arrives Friday night
The Alabama Statehouse
Legislators debate priorities for next round of pandemic relief funds
Legislators debate priorities for next round of pandemic relief funds
Legislators debate priorities for next round of pandemic relief funds