Alabama lawmakers OK plan to use $700M in relief funds

SB1 passes on the Alabama House floor, appropriating money from the American Rescue Plan Act to...
SB1 passes on the Alabama House floor, appropriating money from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve broadband and water and sewer systems, and help healthcare facilities around the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a plan to use more than $700 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband, water and sewer projects and healthcare reimbursements.

The Alabama House of Representative passed the bill 100-0. The governor is expected to sign the plan.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement Thursday, called lawmakers into special session to pass the plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

