Alabama lawmakers OK plan to use $700M in relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a plan to use more than $700 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband, water and sewer projects and healthcare reimbursements.

The Alabama House of Representative passed the bill 100-0. The governor is expected to sign the plan.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement Thursday, called lawmakers into special session to pass the plan.

