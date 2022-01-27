Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

All about wind: where it comes from, Alabama’s windiest months and more

The winter and spring are Alabama’s windiest times
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have you ever wondered why we have wind? Or why it seems like some months are windier than others? Well, read on and you’ll know all you need to know about wind!

Wind is simply moving air that is caused by differences in air pressure within our atmosphere. The stronger the difference in pressure, the stronger the wind will be.

But what about the direction of the wind? Well, put simply, air under high pressure will move towards areas of low pressure. To visualize how wind forms without using weather maps, let’s use soda cans (I wanted to say pop cans so badly).

Larger pressure changes lead to stronger winds.
Larger pressure changes lead to stronger winds.(WSFA 12 News)

If you have a can of soda with a lot of pressure built up inside and you open it, the can will lose pressure to the air around it. That’s because air pressure is always trying to reach a state of balance. In other words, the low pressure outside the can wants to be equal to the pressure inside of it. Therefore, when you open the can you get a quick shot of “wind” as the pressure attempts to equalize between the can and the air around it.

If this is a bit confusing, we can also look at a simple weather map that you’d see on TV to describe wind.

Strong pressure changes lead to stronger winds.
Strong pressure changes lead to stronger winds.(WSFA 12 News)

On the map above you’ve got a strong area of high pressure in Utah and a strong area of low pressure centered over the Lower Great Lakes. Since both of them are strong, the difference in pressure between them is larger. When the difference in pressure is larger, the wind is stronger in an attempt to “even out” the pressure differences.

So in this example you’d have strong winds blowing between the high and low pressure systems.

Typically we see stronger areas of high and low pressure during the late fall, winter and early spring. That’s because that’s the time when cold and warm air masses battle it out. When warm air tries to overtake cold air -- and vice versa -- you end up with stronger highs and lows.

This is especially true for our part of the country. That’s why Alabama’s windiest months are January through April.

The average wind speed by month in MGM.
The average wind speed by month in MGM.(WSFA 12 News)

That’s not to say you can’t have breezy to windy days in other months. It’s just that, on average, you have a greater number of days with higher wind speeds during the first four months of the year.

Occasionally you’ll have a meteorological set-up where breezy conditions develop during the late spring, summer and early fall.

The wind speed averages are mainly driven by changes in pressure, but you can have isolated instances of strong wind speeds once or twice a month that don’t really impact the month’s overall wind speed average. That would include situations like severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and tropical systems. Those phenomena all bring strong to damaging wind, but it usually lasts for a very short duration and doesn’t happen very often.

Average annual wind speeds for Alabama's four largest cities.
Average annual wind speeds for Alabama's four largest cities.(WSFA 12 News)

Alabama is actually at the bottom of the rankings for wind speeds in the United States. So while you may have an urge to complain about the wind, just know it could be worse. Alabama comes in at No. 5, which is behind fellow southern states Georgia (4), Kentucky (3), Florida (2), and Mississippi (1).

The windiest states in the country can be found in the Midwest, Plains and Great Lakes. That’s likely due to those location’s proximity to stronger areas of high and low pressure during the fall, winter and spring.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, is charged with murder...
Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death
Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation

Latest News

State Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham is addressing issues concerning the City of...
State Rep. calls on several Brookside leaders to resign
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
It will feel like it's well down in the teens Saturday morning.
Milder today, cloudy Friday and very cold this weekend
MPS board approves firm to search for new superintendent
MPS superintendent search meeting to be held Thursday